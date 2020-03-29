He’s Clever – Tottenham Hotspur Legend On Spurs’ Summer Arrival

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Osvaldo Ardiles believes that his countryman Giovani Lo Celso has adapted to the pace of the Premier League well and has praised his clever play.



The Argentine joined Tottenham initially on loan from Real Betis in the summer, being snapped up by now former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.













Tottenham opted to sign Lo Celso on a permanent basis in the January transfer window and 67-year-old Ardiles has been impressed with what he has seen from his countryman at the north London giants.



Ardiles admits that adapting to the Premier League can be difficult due to the pace of the English game and concedes Lo Celso suffered an injury at an unlucky time.





He feels the midfielder is now regularly showing what he can do and is a fan of Lo Celso's clever play.







"He arrived at a new club in Tottenham, wanted to play, wanted to do well but he couldn’t because of that injury, so it wasn’t the most auspicious of starts", Ardiles told Tottenham's official site.



“However, he started to play more regularly and, immediately, he made an impact.





"He’s a very sensible player, he knows what he’s doing all the time, he’s clever and so on.



"Little by little, I have to say, he’s adapted to the pace of the game here extremely well.



"Right now, it doesn’t look like he has any problems with that at all."



Lo Celso is now having to stay sharp without any idea when the Premier League will resume due to the Coronavirus outbreak which has seen English football suspended.

