He’s Got Most Natural Talent – West Ham Star Salutes 21-Year-Old Hammer

West Ham United starlet Alfie Lewis has revealed the hardest trainer and the most talented team-mate he has shared a dressing room with at Under-23 level for the Hammers.



Lewis was promoted to the Under-23 side in 2018 and has gone on to become an important member of Dmitri Halajko's side.













There he has been joined by players such as Dan Kemp and Nathan Holland, both of whom have managed to impress the 20-year-old for reasons of their own.



According to the midfielder, Kemp puts in extra effort in training every day, while on the other hand 21-year-old Holland has the most amount of natural talent and can be ranked among the best in the Under-23 ranks, Lewis feels.





Lewis also took time to heap praise on defender Aji Alese, someone he insists that he cannot overlook.







"The hardest trainer is Kempy. He’s a hard worker every single day", Lewis told his club's official site.



"The most amount of natural talent in the squad belongs to Nathan Holland, he’s right up there.





"Then there's Aji [Alese] at the back as well – you can’t forget him."



Lewis has featured in 16 Premier League 2 games this season, adding to the scoresheet five times.



The 20-year-old midfielder has also played in three EFL Trophy games for West Ham, scoring two goals.

