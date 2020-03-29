Keeping In Touch With Him Most – Everton Star On Team-mate And Staying Fit

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has revealed out of all his Toffees team-mates he is keeping in touch with Mason Holgate the most, while trying to keep as fit as possible.



With the club's training ground closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Everton's players are training individually at home and Pickford has headed back to the North East to be with his family.













Everton have had gym equipment delivered to Pickford and the goalkeeper is also going on bike rides as he looks to stay as fit as he possibly can.



Pickford told Everton's official site: "I’m keeping fit. I’ve had gym equipment delivered, I’m going on bike rides, and little things like that are keeping me ticking over and helping me stay fresh and healthy."





The shot-stopper is keeping in touch with his Everton team-mates over WhatsApp and revealed centre-back Holgate is who he is having the most contact with.







He is also looking forward to getting back to learning under boss Carlo Ancelotti when training eventually resumes.



"We’ve got a players’ WhatsApp group and I’m keeping in touch the most with Mason Holgate.





"I was with him on England Under-21 duty the day I signed for Everton and we’ve been mates for a long time.



"The manager was still implementing his ideas after joining us in December and we were still learning from him.



"Hopefully, when this outbreak is over, we can go back to our normal lives as quickly as possible and get working hard again.



"I’ll definitely be ready and raring to go", Pickford added.



Pickford conceded 46 goals, keeping six clean sheets, in 29 Premier League appearances for Everton before the season was suspended.

