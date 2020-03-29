Leeds Move Happened Just When Some People Had Doubts About Me – Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Luke Ayling feels that the offer from the Whites came in just when some people started having doubts about his ability to play as a right-back in the Championship.



The 28-year-old spent two seasons at Bristol City from 2014 to 2016, but left the Robins to join Leeds in a transfer which raised eyebrows amongst some fans.













Ayling admits that he grew up seeing Leeds compete in the Champions League and play Premier League football, so to get an opportunity to play for such a reputed club was unbelievable.



What made the move even more special for Ayling was the fact that it came at a time when he was struggling to play regularly and some people started doubting his ability to play in the Championship.





"I grew up when they were in the Premiership and playing Champions League football so I never thought I would get an opportunity to play for Leeds", Ayling said in a Q&A session.







"Things weren't right for me at Bristol City, I was probably second or third choice. I knew I could play there, but other people thought I couldn't and thought I wasn't good enough to play right-back in the Championship."



Ayling admits that when Leeds came calling his first move was to contact his long-time friend Kyle Bartley, who was at Elland Road.





"When Leeds came in and said they were interested I was over the moon. I called Kyle Bartley who was here at the time. I was buzzing."



The defender has become a popular figure at Leeds and is expected to be trusted by head coach Marcelo Bielsa in the Premier League, if the Whites do go up.

