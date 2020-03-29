Leeds United Linked With 24-Year-Old Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are amongst several clubs to hold an interest in 24-year-old Metz forward Habib Diallo.



The Whites are waiting to find out whether the current season, where they are strongly placed to win promotion to the Premier League, will resume.













However, during the enforced break they are still looking at potential targets and, according to French outlet Le Quotidien Du Foot, Metz forward Diallo is a player attracting Leeds' attention.



It is claimed Leeds are eyeing Diallo, while the forward also has interest from Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Leicester City.





Diallo has netted 12 times in 26 appearances in the French top flight this season.







The 24-year-old went on a run of scoring five goals in seven Ligue 1 games earlier this term, catching the eye.



Metz are tipped to cash in on Diallo in the summer and it is estimated the French side would want at least €20m to sanction his sale.





Diallo, who grabbed 51 goals in 103 appearances in Ligue 2, is under contract at Metz for a further two years.

