Leeds United Star Feels Marcelo Bielsa Impact On Him Will Be Seen In This

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United right-back Luke Ayling believes that Marcelo Bielsa's impact on him will be seen by him enjoying an extended career in the game.



The Argentine took over at Elland Road in June 2018, with the Whites pulling off a coup to tempt him to Elland Road, and he quickly set about changing player habits and routines.













Bielsa's training regime is known for being tough and intense, with players pushed to the limit and criticism on occasions that it leads to declining performances, and more injuries, towards the end of seasons.



Ayling, who has been an integral part of the head coach's plans, insists that it is because of all the training he has received under Bielsa that he is a changed person now.





In spite of being a right-back by profession, Ayling insists that he prefers to move forward and under Bielsa, he has earned confidence from doing it more.







Ayling feels too that working under Bielsa means he will enjoy a longer career.



"It's changed the way I live, my personal life, the food I eat and how fit I am now", Ayling said in a Q&A session.





"The way I play I feel like I get forward a lot more, I'm more confident doing it.



"In the past I've got forward but never really thought I could assist or score goals but now I get involved, I know I can help the forward-thinking players.



"He's changed it massively, given me a few more years on my career with the way I live now and do my gym work."



Ayling and his team-mates are now spending time away from Leeds' Thorp Arch training ground and working on an individual basis owing to the recent outbreak of coronavirus.

