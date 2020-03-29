XRegister
26 October 2019

29/03/2020 - 12:08 BST

Turkish Giants Keen On Liverpool Star But Want Loan Deal

 




Turkish giants Galatasaray want to snap up Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri, but are only in the market to sign him on loan. 

Shaqiri attracted interest from several sides in the January transfer window on the back of his lack of playing time at Liverpool this season. 


 



Liverpool refused to let the Switzerland international depart in the winter window, but it has been claimed they will be willing to sell him in the summer, with a price of around €30m having been set.

Galatasaray want to sign Shaqiri, according to Turkish daily Takvim, but only want to deal with Liverpool on the basis of a loan.
 


The Istanbul giants are prepared to put a loan offer to Liverpool for Shaqiri, but it is far from clear whether the Reds will play ball.



Shaqiri also has interest from other sides and Liverpool could be keener on a permanent sale rather than sanctioning a loan departure.

He has made just six appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool this season, scoring one goal in the process. 
 


Since arriving at Liverpool in 2018 from Stoke City, the Swiss winger has clocked up 40 appearances in a red shirt and is under contract for another three years at Anfield.
 