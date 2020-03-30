XRegister
30/03/2020 - 10:19 BST

Celtic Haven’t Felt Sense of Urgency Over Recruiting In This Position

 




Celtic have not been feeling any urgency about brigning in another centre-back, despite some Bhoys fans being keen for the club's defensive options to be bolstered. 

The Scottish champions have five options in central defence in their first team squad in the shape of Kristoffer Ajer, Christopher Jullien, Nir Bitton, Hatem Abd Elhamed and Jozo Simunovic.  


 



Celtic will be expected to dip into the transfer market when the window swings open in the summer but, according to The Athletic, the club have not felt a sense of urgency about signing another centre-back and had no intention of doing so in January.

It is claimed that the club rate Simunovic higher than many of the club's fans do, with Celtic having faith in the defender. 
 


It remains to be seen if Celtic might move to sign another centre-back, which they could be forced to do if they lose one of their options in the summer.



Celtic have conceded 19 goals in 30 Scottish Premiership games this season, scoring a whopping 89 goals in the process.

However, they shipped three goals at Celtic Park against FC Copenhagen in the Europa League in February to exit the competition.
 


Celtic, along with all other Scottish clubs, are waiting to see when the season will resume, with games suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
 