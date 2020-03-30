Don’t Really Know – Celtic Boss Neil Lennon On Stars With Expiring Deals

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon has admitted he is not sure how the current situation will affect the club's players that see their deals at Parkhead end in the summer.



The Scottish football season has been suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak and it is far from clear when, or even if, the current campaign will resume.













Celtic have a number of players whose deals with the club will run out in the summer, including loan stars Fraser Forster and Mohamed Elyounoussi, and permanent Bhoys Craig Gordon and Jonny Hayes.



Lennon admits that Celtic will hold talks with the affected players, but stressed the Bhoys remain in the dark over how the season will be brought to an end.





"We can speak with them, but in terms of what we can do going forward, we don’t really know what we can and can’t as yet as the season is yet to finish", Lennon was quoted as saying by the Glasgow Times.







"There are so many imponderables.



"I keep hearing that word unprecedented used a lot. But it’s the perfect word for the situation in which we find ourselves in at the moment as there are so many different outcomes and circumstances which could happen", the Celtic manager added.





Celtic boast a 13-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and it is unclear if they would be handed the title if a decision is made to finish the current campaign.



With Euro 2020 having been pushed back until next summer, there is a further window for leagues to complete their seasons, but it is far from certain that they would be able to do so.

