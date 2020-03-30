I Tell Them This – Former Liverpool Star On Message To Released Reds

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Rob Jones, who works with the youngsters at Anfield, has revealed the kind of messages he conveys to the players the Reds release.



The Reds have a host of youngsters on the books and the demands needed to break through into Jurgen Klopp's first team squad means that the majority will not make the grade.













Jones, who joined Liverpool from Crewe Alexandra, works with young players at Anfield and witnesses the Merseyside giants release hopefuls.



He admits not every player from the academy has it in them to make it at Liverpool, but insists that does not mean they cannot become professional footballers and make a living from the game.





The youth academy mentor stressed the importance of getting his message across when the players find out their contracts have not been renewed.







The former English international revealed he tells the players which clubs would be well suited for them and advises them to get a fresh start in a different setting.



“In my role here I can step in and tell the lads that, even players who have been at the club for years and then leave: it’s not the end of the world”, Jones told Liverpool’s official site.





“Sometimes they might not make the Liverpool grade but they can go down to a lower division and make a great living and be a good footballer.



“There’s plenty of other clubs out there and to get that across to them when they leave is important because you can see when their contracts aren’t renewed, they’re gutted.



“It’s about saying to them ‘Move to that club, it’s a fresh start, that’s life’ and it’s great to see lads go to other teams and make a living out of the game. I’m proud of them as well.”



Being released by Liverpool need not be the end of the dream of representing the Reds though, with Rickie Lambert standing out as someone shown the door by the club, but then signed later on in his career.

