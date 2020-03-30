Marcelo Bielsa Hasn’t Changed – Spanish Goalkeeping Coach Working In Championship Gives View

Follow @insidefutbol





Luton Town goalkeeping coach Imanol Etxeberria believes Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has not changed at all and feels the Whites performed incredibly away at Arsenal in the FA Cup.



The Spaniard worked as goalkeeping coach at Athletic Bilbao during Bielsa's time in the San Mames hot seat, having previously coached with the club's youth teams.













Etxeberria is now in the same league as Bielsa, having taken the post as Luton technical goalkeeping coach last summer, and came face to face with his former boss in a Championship clash in November, which Leeds won 2-1 thanks to a last minute goal.



The former Rayo Vallecano shot-stopper feels Bielsa is the same as he has always been and admits he thought Leeds performed superbly when they took on Arsenal in the FA Cup at the Emirates Stadium in January.





"Leeds have a great team and very good players", he told Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.







"Marcelo has not changed.



"He maintains his style, his philosophy and you can see that in his team.





"At this point in the season, the league is very long, he is back with an unstoppable streak in which he wins everything and is up there.



"In the cup, at Arsenal's stadium, they stood up and had an incredible game", Etxeberria added.



Leeds sit top of the Championship table, but the league has been suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak and it is far from clear when, or even if, it will resume.

