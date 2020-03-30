XRegister
X
26 October 2019

30/03/2020 - 12:36 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Listed As Possible Destination For 32-Year-Old Midfielder

 




Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain are potential destinations for Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi, it has been claimed in Italy. 

The midfielder is expected to sign a new contract at Juventus, but he could still be moved on when the summer transfer window swings open for business.  


 



Matuidi is, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve.com, attracting interest from Tottenham and PSG, with both teams potential destinations for the Frenchman.

The midfielder will turn 33 years old in April, but has been handed regular game time by Maurizio Sarri at Juventus this season, in a sign of his continued ability to perform at a high level.
 


He clocked up 31 appearances across all competitions for Juventus before the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak.



Tottenham could be in the market for further midfielders in the summer, with Jose Mourinho having criticised the performances of Tanguy Ndombele.

Matuidi meanwhile is a player well known to French champions PSG.
 


He made a total of 295 appearances for PSG and a return to the Parc des Princes could appeal to the France international midfielder.
 