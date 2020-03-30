You Can’t Underestimate This – Everton Star On Season-Turning Result

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has pointed to the Toffees’ win over Chelsea in December as a big turning point for the side in the league and feels it should not be underestimated.



The Toffees struggled in the first half of the season under the management of Marco Silva, but have picked up since the Portuguese was sacked and replaced by Carlo Ancelotti.













However, it was under caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson that Everton scored a superb 3-1 win over Chelsea at Goodison Park, a game Calvert-Lewin scored a brace in.



The highly rated Everton striker struck in the 49th and 84th minutes, after Richarlison had put the hosts 1-0 up in the fifth minute.





Calvert-Lewin thinks beating Chelsea was a big moment for him and also for Everton, as it helped to change their fortunes in the Premier League.







“The Chelsea game in December was a really big moment for me. There was a lot riding on that game”, Calvert-Lewin told the club’s official site.



“You can’t underestimate how big it was for us and how pivotal it was in changing our fortunes in the league.





“To score two goals and be man of the match, with Dunc as the caretaker manager, that’s got to be up there.”



Everton, along with their fellow Premier League clubs, are waiting to see if the current season will be able to resume, or whether it will be cancelled.

