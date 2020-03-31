AC Milan Mull Selling Arsenal And West Ham Tracked Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan could consider selling Arsenal and West Ham United linked midfielder Franck Kessie this summer if it means they can sign Tiemoue Bakayoko.



Kessie’s future has been subject to widespread speculation over the last year, with several clubs believed to be keen on snaring him away from AC Milan.













A move to Inter was even mooted in January, but nothing came of the speculation and Kessie has continued to be part of the Rossoneri squad.



Ahead of the summer transfer window, his future has again come under the scanner and it is now claimed that AC Milan could feel the time is right to let him go.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, they might look to move him on in order to re-sign Bakayoko in the coming months.







The French midfielder has not hidden his desire to return to AC Milan despite rejuvenating his career at AS Monaco.



AC Milan would have to raise funds to finance the purchase and are looking at selling Kessie as a way to procure the money.





Kessie has many suitors in the Premier League with Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham and Wolves believed to be interested.



The midfielder is also highly rated by Inter coach Antonio Conte.

