Chelsea Have Been Amazing – Blues Star Hails Club’s Approach To Players During Lockdown

Chelsea winger Pedro has revealed the club have been looking after their players and stressed that their job is to be ready for when the season restarts.



Premier League players are having to train at home, with training grounds closed down due to the Coronavirus and the United Kingdom currently operating under a lockdown.













Clubs are doing their best to make sure that players can remain fit with the delivery of gym equipment and individually tailored workout plans and diets.



The Spaniard has been impressed with Chelsea's response in the crisis, adding they have provided the players with the necessary sporting equipment and nutritious food required by athletes to maintain fitness.





Pedro further emphasised that the club are doing everything in their power to help their players and now it is their job to be ready for the season, whenever it restarts.







“I’m well, at home every day and trying to stay busy, I’m exercising a lot, doing interval training on the bike, spending a lot of time running, online doing yoga classes and weight training – for which fortunately we have lots of equipment to help us – and of course staying healthy by eating well”, Pedro told the club’s official site.



“I'm trying to follow a balanced diet, eating fruit and vegetables, and trying to stay the right weight. That's the advice we have got from the club.





“Honestly, they have been amazing because they've provided us with a lot of things, from exercise machines we didn't have to sports equipment, and also in terms of nutrition.



“They are looking after us a lot and they are doing a great job so our job is just to be ready for when we have to play.”



Chelsea sit inside the Premier League's top four, with the season suspended, and it remains to be seen when it will be safe for the campaign to resume.

