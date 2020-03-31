Doesn’t Get Much Better – Michael Beale Tells Liverpool Youngsters To Relish Now

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool academy coach Michael Beale has urged the Reds youngsters to enjoy being part of the first team set up and relish the chance to train alongside some of the best players in the world.



Beale was a coach in the Liverpool academy and played a key role in the development of Trent Alexander-Arnold during his time at the club.













Now an assistant to Steven Gerrard at Rangers, Beale has continued to track the development of youngsters at Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp’s penchant to give them a chance.



The former Liverpool academy coach believes it is the best time to be part of the Liverpool academy and the youngsters in the first team squad must evaluate how lucky they are to be part of the success at Anfield.





He urged them to enjoy the experience of playing alongside some of the modern greats and never lose the zeal to learn and improve as they look to establish themselves in the Liverpool first team.







Beale told The Athletic’s The Red Agenda Podcast: “If I’m Curtis Jones or Neco Williams at the moment, I’m just loving life.



“I’m living the dream of millions of kids around the world. Just make sure you are enjoying it and reaping everything you possibly can from it. Don’t lose track of the journey you have taken to get here.





“Sometimes before you get something, it’s worth everything. Then when you get it, it’s not worth the same amount.



“I’d wake up every day and remember that young boy and where I am now and how privileged I am.



“You get the chance to test yourself against world-class players every day. Keep learning and be hungry. You are in the cream of football. It doesn’t get much better than where those boys are now.”



More youngsters could be included in the Liverpool squad if the Premier League decide to push through with the conclusion of the season in the coming months.

