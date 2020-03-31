XRegister
26 October 2019

31/03/2020 - 15:24 BST

Grateful To Jurgen Klopp But This Coach Influenced Me More – Borussia Dortmund Star

 




Felix Passlack has revealed that his academy coach at Borussia Dortmund played a bigger role in his career than Jurgen Klopp.

A product of the Dortmund academy, he is now on his third loan stint at Fortuna Sittard and is scheduled to return to the Westfalenstadion at the end of the season.  


 



Passlack made his senior debut when Klopp was the coach at Dortmund and he admits that he will remain grateful towards the now Liverpool manager for giving him a chance in the first team.

However, he insisted that more than Klopp it was the Dortmund academy coach Hannes Wolf who played the bigger role in his development as a footballer during those crucial early years.
 


The 21-year-old conceded that he learned all about football from the German coach in the Dortmund academy.



Asked whether he considers Klopp to be a major influence on his career, Passlack told German magazine Sport Bild: “I’ll be eternally grateful to Klopp for bringing me up.

“But I learned the most from Hannes Wolf. He was my coach in the Dortmund academy for four years.
 


“I learned everything from him.”

Wolf is currently in charge of Belgian side KRC Genk and also coached at VfB Stuttgart and Hamburg in Germany.
 