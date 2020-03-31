He’s Hands On – Michael Beale Thinks Liverpool Experience Has Helped Steven Gerrard At Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Michael Beale believes Steven Gerrard’s experience as an academy coach at Liverpool has played a key role in his work as Rangers manager.



Gerrard took charge of Rangers in his first job as a manager in 2018 and has overseen a gradual improvement of the Glasgow giants over the last 18 months.













The former midfielder got into coaching with a stint in the Liverpool academy where he closely worked with Beale, who he took to Rangers as part of his coaching staff.



The Rangers first team coach admits that he cannot think of a better leader than Gerrard, while his understanding of the tactical side of the game and an awareness of the pressure of playing for a big club are massive pluses.





He also believes Gerrard has learned from his experience at Liverpool and has shown diligence and a clear vision with the way he has built his backroom staff over the last 18 months at Rangers.







Beale said on The Athletic’s Red Agenda Podcast: “Who better to lead you than Steven Gerrard? He leads the club so well and he holds the dressing room so well.



“He understands the pressures of the first-team level and the tactical side of the game. He really enjoys that competitive side of football.





“The learning we got at Liverpool’s academy was fantastic and stood us in good stead. My part is on the pitch as a coach trying to bring that vision together alongside Tom Culshaw in terms of the technical practice.



“I just think Steven shows all the qualities he has as a human being. He speaks very well and he’s very humble with the time he gives people every day.



“He’s a hands-on manager. He’s really thought out the staff he wants around him and how they complement him. We’ve just brought on board Matt Konopinski, an ex-Liverpool physio.



“It’s the expertise he’s brought in around the whole club.”



Gerrard has improved Rangers in Europe this season but his team tailed off badly in the Scottish Premiership title race following the winter break.

