Ian Wright Not Convinced Harry Kane Looking For Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is not thinking of leaving the club in the summer transfer window.



Kane is under contract at Tottenham until the summer of 2024 and is considered to be the club's talisman as they look to win trophies.













The striker has been clear that Tottenham will need time to adjust to new boss Jose Mourinho and next season will be the first chance for him to implement his ideas and Wright thinks that is the view of somebody who is planning ahead for his time at the club.



However, the Arsenal legend stated that if Mourinho is unable to replicate his previous success, that might change things for the striker as he might start to look around for other opportunities where he feels he has a greater chance to win a trophy.





Wright stressed that Spurs’ cannot afford to not win anything with a player of Kane’s calibre and capabilities in the squad.







"Now they have a manager who is a notorious winner of trophies", Wright said on BBC Radio 5 live.



"Kane did say 'next year will be the first chance the gaffer will have to bed his values into the team’





"That says to me he is somebody who is already thinking of next year, so he's not going anywhere.



"I'd give this manager a chance with his pre-season, do next season and see where it goes, because from when he made his debut up to now, I think he has given them everything he can.



"If nothing happens and Harry Kane decides to leave then you have to say 'well, he's under Mourinho, nothing has changed'. He wants to win medals.



"You can't have that kind of ability, that kind of goalscorer who is able to win matches, and not win anything. You can't."



Kane has made 278 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 181 goals and providing 30 assists.

