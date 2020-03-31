Juventus and Inter Join Race For Arsenal Tracked Polish Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus, Inter and Atalanta are amongst the clubs who are keeping close tabs on Arsenal tracked Polish youngster Filip Marchwinski.



The 18-year-old attacking midfielder’s name has been on the radar of a several clubs this year and there is expected to be considerable interest in him in the summer.













The teenager even had a trial at Arsenal and amid speculation that he could be on his way to the Gunners in the January transfer window.



Arsenal have continued to keep tabs on him, alongside a host of other clubs such as Hoffenheim, Ajax and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, a host of Italian clubs are set to join the chase for Marchwinski over the course of the coming months.







Inter scouts have been keeping a close eye on the player’s development and the club are believed to be prepared to make a move for him soon.



They failed to close out a deal for him two years ago when officials travelled to Poland to work out an agreement.





However, this year they have been joined by Serie A champions Juventus and Atalanta, who are also claimed to be in the mix for the teenage talent this summer.



Marchwinski has a contract until 2023 with Lech Poznan and the Polish club will hope to have a real auction for his services this summer.

