26 October 2019

31/03/2020 - 18:36 BST

Juventus and Inter Join Race For Arsenal Tracked Polish Talent

 




Juventus, Inter and Atalanta are amongst the clubs who are keeping close tabs on Arsenal tracked Polish youngster Filip Marchwinski.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder’s name has been on the radar of a several clubs this year and there is expected to be considerable interest in him in the summer.  


 



The teenager even had a trial at Arsenal and amid speculation that he could be on his way to the Gunners in the January transfer window.

Arsenal have continued to keep tabs on him, alongside a host of other clubs such as Hoffenheim, Ajax and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.
 


And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, a host of Italian clubs are set to join the chase for Marchwinski over the course of the coming months.



Inter scouts have been keeping a close eye on the player’s development and the club are believed to be prepared to make a move for him soon.

They failed to close out a deal for him two years ago when officials travelled to Poland to work out an agreement.
 


However, this year they have been joined by Serie A champions Juventus and Atalanta, who are also claimed to be in the mix for the teenage talent this summer.

Marchwinski has a contract until 2023 with Lech Poznan and the Polish club will hope to have a real auction for his services this summer.
 