Medical Team Brilliant – Leeds United Star Full of Praise For Club’s Staff

Injured Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has termed the support received from the club's medical staff brilliant, as he now focuses on trying to put himself in the mix when Marcelo Bielsa can again pick a team.



Forshaw was initially injured during a pre-season friendly against Cagliari, but continued playing until August before missing two games, against Barnsley and Derby County, respectively.













He then played for 45 minutes against Charlton Athletic before aggravating the injury further and has since stayed out of action, undergoing surgery in the United States earlier this year.



Now as Forshaw continues with his rehabilitation process, the 28-year-old is full of praise for Leeds' medical team; he is also hoping to be available for selection as soon as possible.





“I’m seven weeks since the operation now which was a success and everything is going well", Forshaw told Leeds' official site.







“I feel good, I’m on track so far and the plan was always to be ready for the start of next season.



“The support everyone in the medical team has given me has been brilliant, they’ve stuck by me in what has been a terrible season for me in terms of injuries, they really have all been great.





“Obviously it is their job and protocol, but they genuinely do care and want the best for me, they’ve helped me so much and hopefully I can get back as soon as possible."



It remains to be seen if Forshaw could feature in the current season as it is not clear how late in the year the EFL may try to complete it.

