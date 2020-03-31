Really Excited – Rangers Star Looking Forward To Eventual Resumption of Team Training

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers attacking midfielder Ianis Hagi insists that he is looking forward to eventually starting to train with his Gers team-mates again, but understands the most important thing for now is to stay safe.



Football in Scotland is currently suspended until 30th April, but few believe league will start soon after that date due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.













Players have been having to keep fit at home and Hagi recently headed back to his native Romania to be with his family during a difficult and stressful time.



He is already thinking ahead however and cannot wait until he starts training with his Rangers team-mates once again.





“On the other hand I am really excited to get back to training", Hagi told his club's official site.







"I am looking forward to seeing the guys again and be training with them every single day.



“But we know we are in a difficult situation right now so the only thing is just to stay healthy, stay safe, stay home, try to follow the rules and everything will be alright.”





Since joining Rangers on loan at the end of January from Belgian outfit Genk, Hagi has managed seven Scottish Premiership appearances for the Gers, scoring one goal.



He has also featured in three Europa League games for Steven Gerrard's side, adding to the scoresheet twice.

