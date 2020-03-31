Roma Not Yet Close To Asking Price For Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are some way away from matching Arsenal’s asking price for Henrikh Mkhitaryan ahead of the summer transfer window.



The Armenian was in good form for Roma before the season was suspended and there are no certainties whether he will play again for the club before his loan stint expires.













He will enter the final year of his contract with Arsenal this summer and the Gunners are keen to let him go in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.



Roma have been keen to keep Mkhitaryan at the Stadio Olimpico and have been exploring options to convince Arsenal to allow the player to continue in Italy.





But according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Roma and Arsenal are far apart when it comes to their respective valuations of the player.







The north London club have set a €20m asking price for Mkhitaryan, but Roma have yet to go beyond a €12m figure.



There are also uncertainties over the state of the transfer window and how much Roma will be able to spend in the summer.





With the possibility of a new owner coming in, Roma are also not sure whether Gianluca Petrachi will be at the club in the coming months.



However, Roma will still hope to convince Arsenal to lower their asking price for Mkhitaryan.

