Schalke’s Hopes of Keeping Everton Loanee Boosted

Everton loanee Jonjoe Kenny would prefer to continue at Schalke next season it has been claimed, giving a massive boost to the German giants’ attempts to keep him at the club.



Kenny has been a remarkable success since he joined Schalke last summer on a season-long loan deal and has been a regular in the line-up.













Schalke are keen to keep him at the club, but they do not have an option to buy him and may not be able to meet Everton's asking price.



The German outfit have been exploring the option of requesting another loan from Everton and Kenny wants to stay.





According to German daily Bild, Kenny himself has expressed his wish to continue at Schalke beyond the end of his current loan stint.







The Everton academy player has enjoyed playing senior football week-in-week-out and is keen to continue to do so next season.



While Everton rate him highly, there are no certainties that he would be playing every week for Carlo Ancelotti in the 2020/21 campaign.





Schalke are expected to push for another loan deal for Kenny in order to keep him at the club next season and are likely to be aided by the player’s willingness to continue.

