Sooner Rather Than Later – Celtic Boss Wants Decision Made On Season

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has admitted he wants to see a decision being made on the continuation of this season sooner rather than later.



Amid the extended break of league football because of the coronavirus outbreak, managers and club executives around Europe are waiting for their respective leagues to make a decision on when, or if, to conclude the season.













Nevertheless, the Celts manager wants a decision to be made quickly over the ongoing season adding the club need to be kept updated as they intend to move forward with plans of their own.



The Northern Irishman replaced Brendan Rodgers as manager in February last year and is on his way to his second league title in a row.





Lennon has revealed that the Bhoys are in acceptable financial health, but noted that in normal circumstances they would be putting season tickets in front of the fans.







However, fans may not be queuing up to buy those season tickets as uncertainty grows over the ongoing season.



"At the minute we're okay but for Scottish clubs, this is the time of year we'd be putting out season tickets", Lennon was quoted as saying by the BBC.





"Obviously the general public are reluctant to part with their money because they don't know what they're paying for yet.



"We still haven't finished the season.



"We don't know whether that's going to happen or not.



"We need to get a decision sooner rather than later on that.



"There has to be a backstop date at some stage so we can plan ahead."



Celtic are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with 80 points and lead rivals Rangers, who have a game in hand, by 13 points.

