XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



31/03/2020 - 18:26 BST

Talks Over Exit of Liverpool Linked Kai Havertz Placed On Ice

 




All negotiations for the transfer of Liverpool linked midfielder Kai Havertz have been put on ice and there no talks taking place over a move away from Bayer Leverkusen.

Havertz has been linked with a move away from Leverkusen all season and he has been widely expected to leave the club in the summer.  


 



But the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus has hit the football season hard with all the top leagues currently suspended due to public health reasons.

It is set to have a firm effect on the money flowing in football and clubs could have less spend on players in the upcoming transfer window.
 


And according to Sky Deutschland, it has thrown the 20-year-old's future into doubt.



Leverkusen have been expecting to sell him with clubs such as Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus interested in Havertz.

But the German outfit have been demanding more than €100m for the transfer and it is now expected to play a defining role in the saga.
 


With clubs unsure on how much they will have in their transfer kitty, all negotiations over the transfer have stopped and been put on ice.

None of his suitors are expected to spend the €100m figure Leverkusen have been eyeing from Havertz’s departure.
 