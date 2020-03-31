Talks Over Exit of Liverpool Linked Kai Havertz Placed On Ice

Follow @insidefutbol





All negotiations for the transfer of Liverpool linked midfielder Kai Havertz have been put on ice and there no talks taking place over a move away from Bayer Leverkusen.



Havertz has been linked with a move away from Leverkusen all season and he has been widely expected to leave the club in the summer.













But the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus has hit the football season hard with all the top leagues currently suspended due to public health reasons.



It is set to have a firm effect on the money flowing in football and clubs could have less spend on players in the upcoming transfer window.





And according to Sky Deutschland, it has thrown the 20-year-old's future into doubt.







Leverkusen have been expecting to sell him with clubs such as Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus interested in Havertz.



But the German outfit have been demanding more than €100m for the transfer and it is now expected to play a defining role in the saga.





With clubs unsure on how much they will have in their transfer kitty, all negotiations over the transfer have stopped and been put on ice.



None of his suitors are expected to spend the €100m figure Leverkusen have been eyeing from Havertz’s departure.

