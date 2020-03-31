Valencia To Rival Tottenham For Defender But Must Overcome Big Hurdle

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur face competition from Valencia for the signature of experienced centre-back Diego Godin, but the Spanish side will need to change the player's mind for a deal to happen.



Godin is prepared to leave Inter after spending just one season in Italy and has been on the lookout for a new club to join in the summer.













The veteran defender has not been a certain starter under Antonio Conte, despite Inter working hard to sign him on a free transfer last summer.



According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Jose Mourinho is keen to add his experience to his Tottenham defence this summer and Manchester United are prepared to rekindle their interest in the Uruguayan, but they face competition.





Now Valencia have zeroed in on Godin and believe he could be the perfect recruit to bolster their defensive options.







The 34-year-old has remained a coveted defender in Spain and Los Che are exploring the possibility of signing him.



However, Valencia have a big hurdle to overcome if they are to win the race for Godin as it is claimed the defender is not keen to return to Spain to play for a team other than his former club Atletico Madrid.





It could boost the chances of Tottenham and Manchester United and the defender is yet to test himself in the Premier League in his career.

