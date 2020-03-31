Would Be Incredible Business – Former Celtic Star On Potential Odsonne Edouard Fee

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic full-back Mark Wilson is of the view that selling Odsonne Edouard for £30m would be a spectacular piece of business for the Bhoys.



Celtic signed Edouard from Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan in the summer of 2017, before making the move permanent the next summer, splashing out around £9m.













Edouard has been sensational for the club and has attracted the attention of some of Europe’s elite with his performances.



He is a key man at Celtic Park and former Bhoy Wilson admits the club will have a judgement call to make if a big money bid comes in.





The former Scotland international stated it would be a remarkable piece of business if the Celts managed to sell the striker for £30m.







And Wilson admits though Celtic are a big club, they could struggle to hold on to the 22-year old if some of the big boys from Europe came after the Frenchman and splashed the cash.



"Not many clubs are bigger than Celtic, but when the lure of a big league comes your way where these boys can go and further their careers, that could become a real pulling point”, Wilson told the Scottish Sun.





"If the money is right, it’s a big decision for Celtic and Peter Lawwell.



"Their model has worked so well in recent years and if clubs are willing to pay £30m, the model works again.



"You spend £9m on someone and sell them for £30m two years down the line. It’s an incredible piece of business."



Edouard has scored 21 goals and assisted 12 this season from 27 appearances, playing a big part in putting Celtic in pole position to win the Scottish Premiership title.

