X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

31/03/2020 - 19:12 BST

You Must Do This – Tottenham Hotspur Starlet Advises Aspiring Talents

 




Tottenham Hotspur starlet Japhet Tanganga believes that a youngster has to be patient and wait for his opportunity, while working the scenes, so that when the chance finally arrives he is ready for it.

The 2019/20 season has been a breakthrough season for Tanganga, the Spurs talent being handed his first-team debut against Colchester United in the EFL Cup in September.  


 



He has since added six Premier League and one Champions League appearances to his name and is working towards managing even more in the future.

Giving an insight into his progress through the ranks, Tanganga insists that aspiring talents have to remain patient and continue putting in hard work, even though it is not visible to fans.
 


"Literally all I can say is that it’s about timing, just being patient, waiting and working behind closed doors where no-one can see", Tanganga told his club's official site.



"Then when your time comes, you’re ready because of what you’ve been doing in training. Thankfully I was able to get that opportunity and I was able to take it.

"I’m a religious person, too, and I feel like without God I wouldn’t be where I am today."
 


The England Under-20 international went on to stress his desire to keep on working hard in the future as he tries to catch the eye of head coach Jose Mourinho.

"From now it’s just important to keep on working, to not stop doing the things that I was doing to get that opportunity, to keep on doing those things and working even harder and harder to try to continue to be selectable in future.”

Tanganga is looking to stay sharp at present as players across the Premier League wait to see if the current season will resume or be cancelled.
 