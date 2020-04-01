Enforced Break Could Be Negative For Sunderland Feels Former Black Cat

Follow @insidefutbol





Carlos Edwards believes the suspension of football will have a negative effect on Sunderland and their bid to win promotion from League One.



Football-related activity is suspended in England until at least 30th April, with question marks still remaining over whether action will resume at all in time to complete the season.













Phil Parkinson's side had drawn two and lost two of their previous four games before the season was suspended, but Edwards feels Sunderland were still not in a bad form and the suspension of the season will not be a positive.



He believes there will be an effect in terms of Sunderland's momentum, when League One action resumes, while promotion rivals will also have the chance to get injured players fit.





Edwards, asked about the season suspension, told the Sunderland Echo: “This will affect a lot of clubs, some in a positive way, some in a negative way.







“I think this is a negative for Sunderland in a way. Yeah, we had blips against Bristol Rovers and Gillingham.



“But saying that, you want momentum, and they weren’t getting smashed or anything like that, we’d had a really good run of results after Christmas.





“There was every chance they could have picked that form back up. I think they would’ve gotten stronger.



“Plus, teams are going to be strengthened when football resumes. Players who are now injured could come back fit.



“Teams are going to be getting stronger, they’ll be getting players back who would have otherwise missed four or five games.



“The only thing now is that players won’t have match fitness but other teams will be stronger when the season restarts.”



Clubs have been trying their best to keep players fit at home, with some sides delivering gym equipment, while workout and diet plans have also been provided.

