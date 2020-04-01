Former Celtic Star Unsure 10-in-a-row Means As Much To Foreign Bhoys

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson is unsure if the foreign players at Parkhead would get as much from winning the Scottish league title ten times in a row as homegrown stars, with players such as Odsonne Edouard having been linked with a move away this summer.



Wilson spent six years at Celtic and won multiple trophies with the club, most notably winning the Scottish league title three times consecutively.













Celtic could win ten league titles in a row in the 2020/21 season, the first time the feat would have ever been achieved and Wilson knows the importance of the Bhoys scooping up the record.



However, with Edouard having been linked with leaving Celtic before the ten in a row could be completed, Wilson has questioned if the foreign players fully know what it would mean for the Bhoys to be champions ten times successively.





"Whether it’s the right move for him just now, it’s very difficult to say. He’s been exceptional over the last few years”, Wilson told the Scottish Sun.







"If he stays for another year, you become something extra special at Celtic if you go on and win that tenth title in a row.



"That means the world to the Celtic fans.





"I’m not sure if foreign players see it that way though.



"I know they love the club and everything that comes with Celtic, but I’m not so sure it means as much to them winning ten Scottish league titles in a row as it does to born and bred Celtic fans."



Edouard has been linked with a host of clubs in recent months, including Premier League outfits Arsenal and Newcastle United.

