In Touch With Roberto Firmino, Want Liverpool To Be Champions – Former Red

Former Liverpool midfielder Joao Carlos Teixeira has admitted he regularly keeps in touch with Roberto Firmino and is hoping the Reds can be crowned Premier League champions this season.



Liverpool are an astonishing 25 points clear at the top of the league table, but with the league suspended and no date for it to return having been set, it is possible the campaign could be null and void, meaning the Reds would miss out.













Teixeira, who is now on the books at Portuguese side Vitoria SC, is hoping that is not the case and wants his former club to win their first league title in 30 years.



"I was looking forward to Liverpool's season. They are a club that I played for over four and a half years and they treated me very well", the midfielder told Portuguese outlet Mais Futebol.





"I hope Liverpool are champions", he added, then revealing that he keeps in touch with the Reds' Brazilian forward Firmino.







"I played there. I still keep in touch with some people, with Firmino for example.



"I hope that the Premier League will finish and I believe that Liverpool will become champions after 30 years.





"They are a club that deserve it. Only when you are there you have a notion of the size of the club", Texeira added.



Texeira joined Liverpool's youth ranks from Sporting Lisbon in 2012 and was sent out on loan spells to Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion before departing the Reds on a permanent basis to return to Portugal with FC Porto in 2016.

