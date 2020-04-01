Not Quick Enough – Former Leeds Player Advises Whites Against Move For Linked Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan believes Middlesbrough centre-back Daniel Ayala, who has been linked with Leeds United, lacks the necessary pace to play in the Premier League.



Ayala made his debut for Liverpool in 2009 and had a number of loan spells after then before moving to Boro in 2014, where he established himself as a regular in the side.













Leeds are expected to make signings in the summer and have been linked with Ayala, but Whelan ranks the Whites' current centre-back pairing of Ben White and Liam Cooper more highly than the 29-year-old Spanish defender.



Marcelo Bielsa's side sit on top of the Championship table and with promotion to the Premier League a real prospect, Whelan believes the Whites should be looking for a better long-term defender in the market.





The 45-year old former striker is not keen on the Boro defender arriving at Elland Road and feels he does not have the requisite pace to play in the Premier League.







“I would not want him at the club. From what I have seen of him this season at Boro he is not good enough”, Whelan was quoted as saying by the Teeside Live.



“He does not have the pace that is going to be required in the Premier League – Ben White has.





"Liam Cooper got himself an international call-up this season and he looks stronger and better. Would I put Ayala ahead of those two? Absolutely not.



“There is better out there that we can get hold of.



"We might need to spend more money but in the long-term would be a better buy and asset to Leeds.”



Ayala has made 25 appearances for Middlesbrough in the Championship this season, picking up four yellow cards in the process, and featured in his side's loss at Elland Road in November.

