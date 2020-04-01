On The Cusp – Rangers Youth Supremo Confident of Breakthrough

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers head of academy Craig Mulholland has revealed that there is a real belief within the club that they are on the cusp of pushing a host of top quality young talents into the first team.



The Gers have put time and resources into their youth set-up as they bid to bring through players for the senior squad.











The head of the academy, who has overseen the progress of the players from the academy, insists that everyone involved in the process is on the same page.



Boss Steven Gerrard has been keen to involve youngsters in the first team squad, taking them on pre-season and winter training camps, and handing opportunities whenever possible – and Mulholland thinks some are on the cusp of a breakthrough.





"The manager, Steven Gerrard our sporting director, Ross Wilson and all of the 1st team and Academy staff are unified with a one club philosophy", Mulholland was quoted as saying by his club's official site.







"[It] embeds our desire for this exciting talent to push through and become regulars in the first team.



"With careful planning through the Academy to first-team transition phase, we all firmly believe that we are on the cusp of some of our best talent making the breakthrough, provided of course, they continue to show the attributes required to play for a club like Rangers."





Rangers have a number of talents looking to make their mark, including 18-year-old full-back Patterson and 16-year-old centre-back Leon King.

