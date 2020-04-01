XRegister
26 October 2019

01/04/2020 - 09:41 BST

Southampton Not Opposed To Neutral Venue Solution To Finish Premier League Season

 




Southampton would not be opposed to playing their remaining games this season at a neutral venue, according to the Daily Echo

The Premier League is urgently looking at options to finish the season, which has been suspended due to the Coronavirus, and playing games at a neutral ground, one after the other, has been floated.  


 



Teams would reportedly stay in a sanitised hotel, play a number of games at the neutral venue, before then heading home and repeating the pattern, in a bid to complete the campaign.

It has been claimed that Southampton are not opposed to the idea, as they look to finish the season, as long as it was safe to do so and no drain on public services. 
 


Ralph Hasenhuttl's side sit 14th in the Premier League standings and seven points clear of the drop zone.



So far the suspension has seen six Southampton games postponed, with meetings against Norwich City, Arsenal, Watford, Manchester City, Everton and Manchester United all put on ice.

The Premier League season has been suspended until 30th April, but few expect games to be able to resume straight after that date. 
 


It has also been suggested that players, who have been training individually, could also need a mini pre-season before resuming matches.
 