Difference From Belgium Is Huge – Sheffield United New Boy

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has conceded that the pace of the Premier League means he has no room to make mistakes in the middle of the park.



Berge joined Sheffield United in January from Genk after he impressed in the Champions League in the first half of the season, including in games against Liverpool.













The midfielder impressed in his initial outings in the Premier League before the campaign was suspended and he conceded that things are very different in England compared to Belgium.



He feels the style of football is direct and teams are in a much better shape, making them hard to break down.





Berge believes the main difference is the pace of the game compared to Belgium, while at Genk he had more time on the ball and could even make mistakes without being punished.







He admits that luxury cannot be afforded in the Premier League and the decision-making has to be much faster and precise in the English top flight.



“There is a huge difference from Belgium”, the midfielder told The Athletic.





“There is way more direct football, I would say. People are in better shape and the [team] structure is a little better, making it more difficult to get through.



“In Belgium, it can be so open that it is almost box to box all the time. That can happen also in the Premier League. But, at the time I arrived, it was tough conditions and the speed of the game was unreal.



“It almost felt like panicking, a little bit hectic — almost too fast at times. It is normal to have opponents around you and it goes so quick.



"You can get hurt by small mistakes in the Premier League so it is about playing smart. Instead of doing some risky stuff behind, you put it into the channel and play more safe.



“In Belgium, we probably try to play out more. The difference is if you lose it, you don’t get as hurt as much as you can do here.



“You don’t have three or four seconds to make a choice here.



"The decision making is way faster.



"When to turn, when to play fast, whatever. It is night and day.



"Everyone is more physical and stronger, and they make better tactical decisions.”



The midfielder made 113 appearances for Genk before moving to England with Sheffield United.

