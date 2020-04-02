His Technique Is Really Good – Celtic Star Hails Team-mate, Backs Him In Challenge

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has hailed the technique of team-mate Tom Rogic, who he thinks would be able to even go beyond the popular toilet roll challenge.



With football-related activity being suspended in Scotland and several other countries, players are spending time at home and are connecting with each other via video conferencing.













The players have also been issuing challenges to their team-mates in an attempt to make their online training sessions more lively, and a host have taken to Instagram to practice with a toilet roll.



It is a social media keepie-up contest where tissue rolls are used as a replacement for a football.





McGregor believes that Rogic is going to be good if he attempts the challenge because of his technique with the ball and how he does the same thing with the physio tape.







“When the days are so long you’ll do anything to hold off the boredom a wee bit”, McGregor told his club's official site.



“I actually think Tom Rogic would be good at it because he does that with physio tape a lot.





"He’ll be in the treatment room doing keepy-ups with it and then he’ll flick it into the bin.



"His technique is really good with the ball, as everyone knows, but it’s still as good even with something as small as the tape.”



Celtic were on course to secure the domestic treble this season before the season was brought to an abrupt halt early in March.

