I Think I Can Produce A Lot – Sheffield United Star Confident of Progression

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has insisted that he is only going to be better and adapt better to the Premier League in the future as he plays more games.



The Blades spent big money to sign the midfielder from Genk in January after he impressed against Liverpool in the Champions League earlier in the season.













Berge made four appearances in the Premier League, which saw Sheffield United win three of them and draw one before the season was suspended.



The midfielder was getting into his own before the season was abruptly put on hold and he stressed that he is feeling better with each passing day as he gets used to his new surroundings.





The Norwegian insisted that he was getting used to the new role and systems, and understanding what Chris Wilder wanted from him in the team.







He is certain that in the weeks and months to come, he will get better and prove his worth at Sheffield United.



“I had played in the Champions League against Liverpool so knew how good it (the Premier League) was”, Berge told The Athletic.





“But I do feel to be getting used to it now.



“Day by day, I have been getting used to a new system and sometimes a new role, with five in behind me instead of four.



“It doesn’t happen in one night as a miracle. But, day by day, you pick up the rhythm of the game more and more. You understand what is needed and what is wanted from you.



“I think I can produce a lot with my qualities and grow into this league. I will get better every week and month. I am looking forward to the future.



“I feel at home in the team and the guys have looked after me. I have learned a lot already in the first four or five weeks I feel a big difference.”



Sheffield United are banking on Berge to have a long term impact in the Premier League and live up to his potential.

