If Jose Mourinho Can’t, No One Can Change Tottenham – Former Spurs Star

Former Spurs defender Gheorghe Popescu is of the view that Jose Mourinho has the personality to change Tottenham Hotspur.



Mourinho took charge of the club in the middle of the season after Tottenham sacked Mauricio Pochettino and has struggled to keep them competing for a top four finish.













Injuries to top players have not helped his cause, but the Portuguese has faced fire due to timid performances and the way Tottenham were knocked out of the Champions League this season.



Popescu, who spent one season at Tottenham, was at Barcelona when Mourinho was part of Sir Bobby Robson’s backroom staff and he admits that even in those days it was clear that the Portuguese was a canny operator.





He feels if Mourinho fails to change the culture at Tottenham and make them winners, then no one can.







The former defender told The Athletic: “Mourinho was at Barcelona too, but he didn’t speak so much.



“He was a friend of the players and an assistant but Robson was the one who was in charge.





“Mourinho is a very clever guy though and even back then you could smell it. He was clever, not in terms of tactics but with people. He is a winner.



“If Mourinho can’t change Tottenham then nobody can.”



Mourinho may have to operate smartly in the transfer market in the summer with the league suspension predicted to hit clubs' spending power.

