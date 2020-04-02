Tottenham Fans Love Me For My Exploits Against Arsenal – Former Spurs Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Gheorghe Popescu has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur fans still love him due to the way he has performed against Arsenal in the two games he ever played against the Gunners.



Popescu spent just one season at Tottenham and scored just three goals, but one of those was a winner against Arsenal in the north London derby in the 1994/95 campaign.













The defender revealed that he was sick going into the game, but then Spurs manager Gerry Francis insisted on playing him against Tottenham’s most hated rivals in one of their most intense games.



The Romanian went onto the score the winner in a 1-0 win, but it did take a toll on his body.





His days of hurting Arsenal did not end with him leaving Tottenham as he also scored the decisive penalty for Galatasaray when they beat Arsenal in the UEFA Cup final five years later.







The former defender claimed that Tottenham fans still adore him because of the things he did against Arsenal in only two games.



Popescu told The Athletic: “I was very sick the day before the game against Arsenal.





“I went to the stadium and I said to Gerry, ‘I am f***ing dead’. He felt my head and said ‘You’re 39 degrees, what’s wrong? You’re hot, that just means you don’t need to warm up. I need you to play’.



“So, I did and I scored the goal to win 1-0 but after 75 minutes I needed to come off to have a week in bed.



“Then five years later I scored the winning penalty for Galatasaray to win the UEFA Cup final against Arsenal.



“I only played twice against Arsenal and scored in both games so the people of Tottenham love me! In the airport they are always shouting and saying well done to me for that.”



Popescu helped Tottenham finish seventh in the league, their highest finish in five years, and also took them to the FA Cup semi-finals in his only season at the club.

