With Marcelo Bielsa The World Is Binary – Former Marseille Supremo On Winning Coach’s Trust

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Marseille president Vincent Labrune has stressed the importance of gaining Marcelo Bielsa’s trust in order to have a good working relationship with him.



When Leeds United appointed Bielsa in the summer of 2018, it shocked many and there were also suggestions that it could end badly because of the fiery temperament of the Argentine.













However, he has been an unequivocal success at Elland Road and managed to shake off the disappointment of missing out on promotion last season to make Leeds even better this term.



Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani and director of football Victor Orta have managed to strike up a good relationship with Bielsa and Labrune admits that it is key.





He feels it is hard to gain the trust of the enigmatic Argentine, but once it is gained, he is completely loyal. However, the Frenchman does insist there is no middle ground with Bielsa.







Labrune told French sports daily L’Equipe: “It is very hard to gain his trust, but if you can win him over, he is loyal.



“With him, the world is binary: either you are with him, or against him.





“If, after his thorough analysis, after his questions, after his observations, he considers you to be with him, it is good.



“He is very special and very surprising.”



Bielsa lasted a little more than a season at Marseille and resigned amidst disagreements with the club’s hierarchy.

