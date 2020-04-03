XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

03/04/2020 - 10:53 BST

Arsenal Join Manchester City In Tracking 18-Year-Old Midfielder

 




Arsenal are amongst a clutch of clubs showing keen interest in highly rated Argentina Under-20 international Thiago Almada, who is also on Manchester City's radar.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has been earning rave reviews due to his performances for Velez Sarsfield in the Argentine top flight.  


 



The teenage sensation has been attracting the prying eyes of several clubs in Europe and has five goals to his name in all competitions this season.

He is on the radar of Premier League champions Manchester City, who are considering taking him to England in the future.
 


And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are also amongst his suitors and are keeping tabs on his development.



The Gunners are on the lookout for young talent in the South American market under new director of football Edu and signed Gabriel Martinelli last summer.

Almada has emerged as one of the top young talents in South America and the club are keen to take him to the Emirates.
 


However, the Gunners may have to go up against Manchester City if they are to be successful in securing his signature.

He has a contract until 2023 with Velez Sarsfield and is rated at €25m by the Argentine outfit.
 