Everyone Must Be Protected – Carlo Ancelotti On Resuming Premier League

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that the Premier League must only resume when the health and safety of the players and all at the ground is assured.



The Premier League has been left in a state of limbo since it was forced to suspend the season and it is unclear how long the suspension will last.













The stakeholders are set to meet on Friday in a meeting to decide the next course of action and a majority of the clubs want to resume the campaign in order to avoid paying more than £700m back to TV rights holders.



There are suggestions that the rest of the season could be played behind closed doors in June, but Ancelotti believes that football should only return once there are no threats to the health of the players and all at the stadium.





He is not a big fan of playing in empty stadiums, but is prepared to lead his Everton team out in such a scenario if it is safe.







“No matter when the Premier League resumes, we have to consider the most important thing”, the Everton manager told French sports daily L’Equipe.



“Before resuming the competition, you need to be sure and certain that everyone is protected: The players of course, but also the people who work around a match, such as journalists, security personnel.





“In fact, playing behind closed doors is not the best for football, but if it is necessary to ensure everyone’s health, it could be an option.”



UEFA also remain on board in wanting the respective league seasons across Europe to be plaqyed to a close.

