XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



03/04/2020 - 11:22 BST

Everyone Must Be Protected – Carlo Ancelotti On Resuming Premier League

 




Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that the Premier League must only resume when the health and safety of the players and all at the ground is assured.

The Premier League has been left in a state of limbo since it was forced to suspend the season and it is unclear how long the suspension will last.  


 



The stakeholders are set to meet on Friday in a meeting to decide the next course of action and a majority of the clubs want to resume the campaign in order to avoid paying more than £700m back to TV rights holders.

There are suggestions that the rest of the season could be played behind closed doors in June, but Ancelotti believes that football should only return once there are no threats to the health of the players and all at the stadium.
 


He is not a big fan of playing in empty stadiums, but is prepared to lead his Everton team out in such a scenario if it is safe.



“No matter when the Premier League resumes, we have to consider the most important thing”, the Everton manager told French sports daily L’Equipe.

“Before resuming the competition, you need to be sure and certain that everyone is protected: The players of course, but also the people who work around a match, such as journalists, security personnel.
 


“In fact, playing behind closed doors is not the best for football, but if it is necessary to ensure everyone’s health, it could be an option.”

UEFA also remain on board in wanting the respective league seasons across Europe to be plaqyed to a close.
 