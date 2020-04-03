XRegister
26 October 2019

03/04/2020 - 12:25 BST

He Had A Word With Me – Leeds United Star On Chat From Best Player

 




Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts has admitted he was star-struck when he trained alongside Gareth Bale for Wales, but is grateful the Real Madrid attacker took time to give him advice.

Chris Coleman first called up a young Roberts to train with the senior Wales squad in 2015, identifying the attacker as a promising talent.  


 



Being called up to the senior Wales squad meant the chance to train alongside Real Madrid star Bale and Roberts concedes he was star-struck by his countryman.

However, while the Leeds forward admits training alongside Bale was amazing, he insists he could not treat him any differently.
 


Asked by Leeds' official site about the best player he has played with, Roberts replied: “It would have to be Gareth Bale.



"The first few times I linked up with the senior side with Wales I was star struck. It was like wow he’s actually there and he’s my teammate.

"It was crazy, but then you’ve got to play with him and he’s just another player, you can’t treat him any different on the pitch."
 


Roberts also revealed that Bale took the opportunity to speak to him when he again trained with the senior Wales squad ahead of Euro 2016 and is grateful for the pointers he was given.

"It is great to learn off him and be around someone who has done so much in the game.

"I trained with the Wales side before they went to the Euros in 2016 and after that training camp, he had a word with me. 

"He could see I was talented and spoke about how important it was to work hard and listen to the right coaches and not to get too far ahead of myself.

"It was nice to hear that from him and that he took the time to come and say that when I was 15/16.”

Leeds hitman Roberts made his senior Wales debut in 2018 and has since gone on to win seven caps with his national team, though he is yet to hit the back of the net.
 