XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



03/04/2020 - 13:34 BST

He’s The Best – West Ham Star Picks Out Best Player He’s Played With

 




West Ham United defender Ryan Fredericks has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane ranks as the best player he has ever played alongside, while Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is his toughest opponent.

The 27-year-old started his career within the Tottenham academy, where he was a team-mate of a young Kane.


 



The pair were sent out on a series of loan spells to boost their development, but Fredericks still played with Kane enough to appreciate his talent.

And the former England Under-19 international has no hesitation in naming his former team-mate as the best he has played with.
 


"Harry Kane at Tottenham", Fredericks told his club's official site when asked about the best he has played with.



The West Ham defender, now 27 years old, has come up against a host of players in his career, but ranks Zaha as the toughest.

"Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace [has been the toughest I have played against]", Fredericks added.
 


The defender was part of the Fulham side that secured promotion to the Premier League in 2018 after beating Aston Villa 1-0 in the playoff final.

He was in the squad on the given day and insists that it was the biggest game he has ever been involved in so far in his career.

"The 2018 Championship Play-Off final [was the biggest game I have been involved in], when I was in the Fulham team which beat Aston Villa at Wembley."

Fredericks will be bidding to stay fit and keep as sharp as he can during the time when the Premier League season is suspended.
 