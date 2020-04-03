He’s The Best – West Ham Star Picks Out Best Player He’s Played With

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United defender Ryan Fredericks has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane ranks as the best player he has ever played alongside, while Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is his toughest opponent.



The 27-year-old started his career within the Tottenham academy, where he was a team-mate of a young Kane.













The pair were sent out on a series of loan spells to boost their development, but Fredericks still played with Kane enough to appreciate his talent.



And the former England Under-19 international has no hesitation in naming his former team-mate as the best he has played with.





"Harry Kane at Tottenham", Fredericks told his club's official site when asked about the best he has played with.







The West Ham defender, now 27 years old, has come up against a host of players in his career, but ranks Zaha as the toughest.



"Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace [has been the toughest I have played against]", Fredericks added.





The defender was part of the Fulham side that secured promotion to the Premier League in 2018 after beating Aston Villa 1-0 in the playoff final.



He was in the squad on the given day and insists that it was the biggest game he has ever been involved in so far in his career.



"The 2018 Championship Play-Off final [was the biggest game I have been involved in], when I was in the Fulham team which beat Aston Villa at Wembley."



Fredericks will be bidding to stay fit and keep as sharp as he can during the time when the Premier League season is suspended.

