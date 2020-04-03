Hopefully – Everton Star Keen To See Future Resolved In Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton defender Matthew Pennington has revealed his view that the time has come for him to find a home and put down roots, after a series of loan spells away from Goodison Park.



Pennington has been sent on loan stints at Tranmere Rovers, Coventry City, Walsall, Leeds United, Ipswich Town and, most recently, Hull City.













The 25-year-old is now looking to settle down so that he does not have to worry about his future destination and can push on with his career.



Pennington will soon be entering the final year of his contract at Everton, but is keen for his future to be resolved this coming summer, rather than sealing another temporary move.





"I’m thinking I need a home in the summer, somewhere to put my roots down and crack on with my career”, Pennington told Hull Live.







“I’ve been on loan quite a lot now so I’m looking for that place to settle down and really push on with my career.



“Every transfer window you’re thinking ‘Where could I be next?’ and even for personal relationships, it’s difficult when you’re travelling around the country.





“That’s part of the game and part of my life for the past five years, so it would be nice to settle down somewhere but football changes very quickly anyway.



“You could be on a permanent deal somewhere and still find yourself moving every window. It’s part and parcel of the game but it does take its toll after a while.



“I’ve got next season at Everton but hopefully I can get something sorted in the summer elsewhere.



“If not, we’ll just see what happens.”



Pennington has made just nine senior team appearances for Everton, with the bulk of his playing time having come in the Champonship, where he has accumulated 63 games to his name.

