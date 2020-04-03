Inter Ready To Pounce For Everton Linked Marash Kumbulla

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are prepared to table an offer for Everton and Chelsea linked defender Marash Kumbulla, with the deal involving players moving to Hellas Verona.



The 20-year-old centre-back is being eyed by some of the biggest clubs in Europe ahead of the summer transfer window.













Everton have been keeping tabs on him, with boss Carlo Ancelotti well aware of the player, and Chelsea are reportedly prepared to offer a fee of €23m to take him to west London ahead of next season.



Inter have long been keeping an eye on Kumbulla and have been considered the front runners in the race to sign the young centre-back in the summer.





According to Verona-based daily L’Arena, the Nerazzurri are prepared to slap in a new offer worth €22m plus a sweetener for Hellas Verona.







The Serie A giants are prepared to renew the loan deals of Eddie Salcedo and Federico Dimarco, who have been on loan at Hellas Verona since last year.



Inter’s ability to offer players as part of the deal has put them in pole position to sign Kumbulla this summer.





The Nerazzurri could also consider leaving the defender at Hellas Verona for one more season on loan if they sign him.

