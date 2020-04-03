Pure Madness If We Resume Season – Massimo Cellino

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United president Massimo Cellino, who is now the owner of Serie A side Brescia, has insisted that it would be mad for the season to resume.



Serie A was one of the first top tier leagues that decided to play behind closed doors, while they then opted to suspend the season.













Brescia, who are owned by Cellino, were at the bottom of the league table when the campaign came to a halt and could benefit if the season is declared null and void.



Cellino believes resuming the season makes no sense, even behind closed doors, as there is a high risk of compromising the health of the players if they are forced to play in an unhealthy environment.





He also believes that the authorities’ zeal to finish the season could spill over in the next campaign, which he feels is now vital for football’s return to prominence again.







Cellino told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “The season no longer makes sense.



“We stopped, no team will return as before behind closed doors stadiums and plus there is a health risk to the athletes.





“For me, returning to the season would be pure madness.



“After having lost this season, we would also ruin the next one, which will be important to start again.”



The football authorities in England are pushing ahead with their plan to resume the season in June, as they bid to avoid having to repay millions of pounds to TV rights holders.

