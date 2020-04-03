Serie A Giants Make Celtic Star Priority But Bhoys Won’t Give Discount

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer has now emerged as the top defensive target for Serie A giants AC Milan this summer, something which could make the Bhoys' task of holding on to him tough.



The 21-year-old defender has enhanced his reputation through his solid performances at Celtic over the last two seasons and is regularly trusted at the heart of defence by Neil Lennon.













The Norwegian’s steady development has not escaped the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe and Celtic are now wary of losing him this summer.



He has been linked with a move to England, with Tottenham Hotspur believed to be interested.





AC Milan have been monitoring his progress for a while and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, he is now on the top of their transfer wish list.







The Serie A giants want to sign a centre-back and they have been considering a number of options across Europe.



And Ajer has emerged as the top name with AC Milan keen to make a move for him in the summer.





The Norwegian’s agent has already claimed that the player is looking to leave the Scottish champions this summer.



Celtic are claimed to have made it clear that they are not willing to give any discounts on the transfer.

