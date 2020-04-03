Serie A Giants Offered Players Ahead of Summer, Everton Man Included On List

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton winger Bernard is amongst a series of players who have been offered to Italian Serie A giants Roma ahead of the summer transfer window.



The Brazilian winger joined Everton from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2018 on a free transfer and has been a key part of their squad over the last two seasons.













While not being a certain starter, Bernard did make 13 Premier League starts this term before the campaign was suspended, and has featured under Carlo Ancelotti.



However, there is speculation over the winger's future and his representatives could be looking for potential options to put in front of their client.





According to Italian outlet LaRoma24.it, the 27-year-old winger is one of the Brazilian players who have been offered as an option to Roma ahead of the summer.







It is unclear whether his agents made the offer or the option is being explored through intermediaries at the moment.



But Bernard’s name is one of the several options Roma have on their table as part of their recruitment plans.





The Serie A giants have not taken any call on whom to target and are currently evaluating the options.

